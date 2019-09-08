|
Mark David Graham
Villa Hills - Mark David Graham, 64, of Villa Hills, Ky. passed away on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019. He was born in Fort Thomas, Ky. on May 22, 1955 to the late Charles E. and Patricia Morris-Graham.
In addition to his parents Mark was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen Graham and Charles E. Graham.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife Deborah Ostendorf-Graham; daughter, Lindsay (Zach) Daman; son, Stephen (Maureen) Graham; two sisters Lori (Allan) Graham-Dixon and Paige Graham; one brother, John (Elizabeth) Graham, host of other extended family members and friends all of whom will miss him dearly.
There will be a memorial service held to celebrate Mark's Life on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 at 1 pm with a visitation from 11-1 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Ky. 41018.
In loving memory of Mark, In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, Ky. 41017 or the at www.arthritis.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019