Services
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 878-1777
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark David Graham


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mark David Graham Obituary
Mark David Graham

Villa Hills - Mark David Graham, 64, of Villa Hills, Ky. passed away on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019. He was born in Fort Thomas, Ky. on May 22, 1955 to the late Charles E. and Patricia Morris-Graham.

In addition to his parents Mark was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen Graham and Charles E. Graham.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife Deborah Ostendorf-Graham; daughter, Lindsay (Zach) Daman; son, Stephen (Maureen) Graham; two sisters Lori (Allan) Graham-Dixon and Paige Graham; one brother, John (Elizabeth) Graham, host of other extended family members and friends all of whom will miss him dearly.

There will be a memorial service held to celebrate Mark's Life on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 at 1 pm with a visitation from 11-1 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Ky. 41018.

In loving memory of Mark, In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, Ky. 41017 or the at www.arthritis.org.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now