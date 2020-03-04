Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Donohue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Donohue


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mark Donohue Obituary
Mark Donohue

Delhi Township - Mark T. Donohue (52). Perfect husband of Landa (Marsh) Donohue, loving father of Kaila (Austin) Jacobs & Zak (Marina) Donohue. Cherished son of Michael & Sharon (Hartman) Donohue. Awesome brother of Bob (Pam), Jenny (Kelly) & Tracy (Chris). Favorite grandchild of Rita (Hoffman) Hartman. Fun uncle to many nieces & a nephew. Notre Dame's #1 fan - Go Irish! Visitation Sat., Mar. 7, 11 AM until time of memorial service at 1 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -