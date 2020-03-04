|
Mark Donohue
Delhi Township - Mark T. Donohue (52). Perfect husband of Landa (Marsh) Donohue, loving father of Kaila (Austin) Jacobs & Zak (Marina) Donohue. Cherished son of Michael & Sharon (Hartman) Donohue. Awesome brother of Bob (Pam), Jenny (Kelly) & Tracy (Chris). Favorite grandchild of Rita (Hoffman) Hartman. Fun uncle to many nieces & a nephew. Notre Dame's #1 fan - Go Irish! Visitation Sat., Mar. 7, 11 AM until time of memorial service at 1 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020