Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft Mitchell, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Krummen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark E. Krummen

Add a Memory
Mark E. Krummen Obituary
Mark E. Krummen

Lakeside Park - Mark E. Krummen, 58, passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood KY. Mark was an avid softball player who loved to coach kids basketball teams. He never knew a stranger and loved to fix the kids bikes in the neighborhood. Mark received his pilot's license and loved to fly in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene V. Krummen, Vivian Lampke-Krummen and sister Diane Krummen. Survivors include his sister Kathleen (Doyle) Krummen-Caffee, brother John Krummen, sister Julianne Krummen-Martin, niece Stafanie Bates, nephews Sean and Evan Caffee, Bryce Martin and David and Nathan Krummen. Also surviving are numerous close friends. Visitation will be held Monday December 16, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft Mitchell. Burial will be at St Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorials can be made to DCCH Center for Children 75 Orphanage Rd, Ft Mitchell KY 41017 or Camp Quality Kentuckiana P.O. Box 35474 Louisville KY 40232. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -