Mark E. Krummen
Lakeside Park - Mark E. Krummen, 58, passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood KY. Mark was an avid softball player who loved to coach kids basketball teams. He never knew a stranger and loved to fix the kids bikes in the neighborhood. Mark received his pilot's license and loved to fly in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene V. Krummen, Vivian Lampke-Krummen and sister Diane Krummen. Survivors include his sister Kathleen (Doyle) Krummen-Caffee, brother John Krummen, sister Julianne Krummen-Martin, niece Stafanie Bates, nephews Sean and Evan Caffee, Bryce Martin and David and Nathan Krummen. Also surviving are numerous close friends. Visitation will be held Monday December 16, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft Mitchell. Burial will be at St Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorials can be made to DCCH Center for Children 75 Orphanage Rd, Ft Mitchell KY 41017 or Camp Quality Kentuckiana P.O. Box 35474 Louisville KY 40232. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019