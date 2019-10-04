|
Mark Etson
Union - Mark E. Etson, 55, of Union, KY suddenly passed away at St. Elizabeth hospital early Saturday, September 28th, 2019. He was born April, 7th 1964 at Booth Hospital in Covington, KY. Mark was a very intelligent, generous, outgoing, hardworking man. He owned his steel detailing business and was a former marine. Mark was a true outdoors man. He enjoyed farming, building, fishing, hunting, skiing, boating and everything in-between. He was a very busy man that always had to be doing 3 things at once. He always made sure we knew that he loved his family more than anything in this world and was always there for us. Proceeding him in death was his beloved step father; Stanley E. Legg, his step brother; Christopher Legg, his forever favorite dog; Eddie, and his Father; Ronald E. Etson. Mark is survived by his beautiful Mother: Doris Ann Payne, The love of his life: Tammy Lynn Mclaren. Sisters: Dawn Turner (Jeff), Rhonda Detro (Pete). He leaves a huge loving family of Children: Morgan Etson, Markie Etson, Tyler Lockard (Ali), Tara Lockard, Tanner Lockard ( Bailee), Tabitha Lockard, Tawni Lockard and Grandchildren: Kaedan Etson, Kyla Etson, Matthias Dolan, Desiree Lockard, Sydney Lockard, Ben London, Landon Bennet, Laila Williams, Laney Lewis, Liam Carr, Hudson Lockard. His Open House Memorial will be Sunday, October 6th 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Dixie Club 3424 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018. Their phone number is (859) 727-9319 if you get lost or have questions. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019