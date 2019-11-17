|
|
(Army) Mark H. Williams
Mason - Mark H., age 70, passed away November 17, 2019, beloved husband of Barbara C. Williams, devoted father of Seth (Karissa Rodriguez) Williams and Brandon (Jennifer) Williams, dear brother of Rita Beck, loving grandfather of Laila, Kellan, D'Erick, Zuri & Zachary. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 12:30 P.M. . Visitation begins at 11:30 A.M. Friends may call on the family Weds & Thurs evenings 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Marival at Weatherstone Clubhouse, 4286 Marival Way, Mason, OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to ., VITAS Healthcare or Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneral home.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019