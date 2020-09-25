1/1
Mark Helton
Mark Helton

Villa Hills - Mark Helton, 49, of Villa Hills, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was a Machinist with Helton Machining Company in Richwood. Mark was a very giving person who truly enjoyed helping people and he loved coaching his nephew's knothole and select baseball teams. Mark enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of all sports including the Reds, the Bengals and especially the UK Wildcats Basketball team. Survivors include his father, Wayne Helton of Villa Hills; brother, Ricky Helton of Latonia; sister, Terry (Mark) Hauss of Florence; nieces and nephews: Stephen (Dani) Helton, Carly Helton, Blair (Michael) Hicks, Casey (Matt) Thompson, Mitchell Hauss, Cameron Hauss and 4 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Helton (2013). Visitation is on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in GracePointe Community Church of the Nazarene, 1438 Cox Ave, Erlanger, KY. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you 'pay it forward' to a charity of the donor's choice or with an act of kindness. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
GracePointe Community Church of the Nazarene
SEP
29
Service
12:00 PM
GracePointe Community Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
