Mark Hoffman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Hoffman

Florence - Mark Hutchins Hoffman, 61, of Florence, KY, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Mark was born in Scottdale, PA and spent most of his adult life in Chicago, IL. Mark was an esteemed member of the Professional Disc Golf Association and a Dispute manager for Fifth Third Bank. He was a long-time member of the Chicago Board of Trade after graduating from Liberty University in 1982. Mark was a trivia buff and an NFL fan that rooted for the Rams and Steelers. Those who know him will remember him as a kind, thoughtful father and friend with an inquisitive mind and a big heart.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Hoffman. Mark is survived by his loving daughter, Madison Hoffmann and her mother, Deborah Hoffmann; his dad, George (Joanne) Hoffman Sr.; his siblings, Joel (Laura) Hoffman, George (Barbara) Hoffman Jr., and Pamela (David) Dunlap. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for Mark will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions to the charity of donor's choice.

Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved