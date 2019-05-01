|
Mark J. Hammond
Ryland Heights - Mark J. Hammond, age 69. Passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at his residence in Ryland Heights, KY. Retired machine operator for Atkins-Pearce. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. SERVICES, Thursday May 2nd 12:00PM Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor MIll Road Taylor Mill, KY.VISTATION; Thursday May 2nd 10:00AM until hour of service at the funeral home. Graveside and Interment service with Military Honors 2:00PM Thursday at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Preceded in death by parents, John and Vesta Ramey Hammond, daughter, Janie Hammond, sister, Alice Moore, brothers, Ray, Mike, James and Richard Hammond. He is survived by daughter Janet Bridges, Alexandria, KY, grandchildren, Eric Ewing and Conner Bridges, sisters, Deb Stamper and Judy Sommers, Ryland Heights, KY. Rita Rhodes and Tena Emerson, Alabama, Sue Lilly, Illinois. On-line condolences may be expressed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019