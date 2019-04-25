Services
Brell & Son Funeral Home Inc
620 E 2nd St
Maysville, KY 41056
(606) 564-3641
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brell & Son Funeral Home Inc
620 E 2nd St
Maysville, KY 41056
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Bethany Christian Church
9134 Cabin Creek Road
Maysville, OH
Mark Lee Padgett Sr.


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mark Lee Padgett Sr. Obituary
Mark Lee Padgett Sr. 55, of Maysville, Ky was born April 21, 1964 to the late Patricia Ann Fox and Marlin Lee Padgett. He was called home to be with his heavenly father on Sunday April 21, 2019.

His early life started in Maysville, Ky, but he graduated from Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, where he met life long friends that he loved to play softball, golf, watch Bengals games and attend the WEBN fireworks with. Mark was a guy who had a contagious personality. Always smiling and laughing with a positive outlook. A true inspiration to everyone around him, going above and beyond to put others first.

He was the proud owner of his own company Padgett and Sons for over ten years where he loved dedicating his time and teaching his sons the true art of carpentry. He created master pieces of wood work people still talk about to this day. While he worked hard, family was always his priority, constantly putting them first. He coached his sons sports team, took weekend camping trips and was the star at every family gathering, creating memories they all will cherish for a lifetime.

He leaves behind his two sons Mark Padgett Jr. and Patrick James Padgett; sister Sheryl Padgett Smith; brothers, Terry Lennex, Jeff Padgett and Chris (Cindy) Padgett; aunts Ellen Padgett and Paulette Henderson; one uncle, Jim Henderson and a special friend April Hammit along with a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his nephew Christopher Webster, and niece Shayla Padgett Perez and manys aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held at Brell and Son Funeral Home, 620 E. Second Street Maysville, Ky on Thursday, April 25 from 5 until 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Bethany Christian Church, 9134 Cabin Creek Rd in Maysville Ky at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26 2019, with Sam Bevard presiding. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. After the services lunch will be provided at the Orangeburg Community Center.

In lieu of flowers a monetary donation can be made to Brell Funeral home to offset funeral expenses.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
