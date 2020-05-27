Mark Maltaner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Maltaner

Newport - Mark F. Maltaner, 65, of Newport, passed away on May 23, 2020 at his home in Newport, KY. Mark was a food service worker for the V.A. Medical Center in Ft. Thomas for 27 years. Mark was a US Navy veteran and a member of the Newport American Legion Post #11 VFW. Mark was preceded in death by his brothers, Patrick Maltaner and Greg Maltaner, a sister, Janie Martin, his mother, Wilma E. (Coleman) Maltaner, and his father, George R. Maltaner. Mark is survived by his wife, Tina (Sparrow) Maltaner, his sons, Mark E. (Amber)McCulley, and Anthony Ray McCulley, and his sisters, Monica Hollis, Donna Maltaner, and Nancy Jo Longhauser. Mark is also survived by 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Christian Tabernacle Church 325 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071, Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Friday at the church. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post #11 22 E. 6th St. Newport, KY 41071. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved