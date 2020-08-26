Mark Murray
Colerain Twp. - Mark W. Murray, age 61, of Colerain Township, Ohio passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Survived by his wife, Terri Murray; his parents William and Jane Murray; five children, Jacob Murray, Maria Murray (fiancé Scott Mustovich), Matthew (Erin) Murray, Catherine Murray, and Roni (Braden) Sullivan; three grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45252 on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Right to Life or to the Help-A-Student Fund for tuition assistance at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
.