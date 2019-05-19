|
Mark Owen McCollow
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on May 14, 2019, at the age of 66. Mark grew up in Milwaukee, attending Marquette University High School. He studied architecture at Miami University, and was a resident of Milwaukee and Cincinnati. Loving son of the late Thomas J. McCollow and Yvonne McCollow. Loving brother of Mardi (Rick) Bridich, Tim (Tracy) McCollow and the late John McCollow. Loving uncle of Jeff (Sarah) Bridich, Nick (Mary) Bridich and Liza (Victor) Paredes, Carly (Dustin) McCollow, Kevin McCollow and Matthew McCollow. A past partner of Jerry Ewers and Ron Clemons. A dear friend of Al Bischoff, Jean Corbus and Nancy Boyle as well as many, many other special partners, family and friends who added so much to Mark's life.
Mark had a very accomplished career in architecture and design for national zoos. He created many unique and memorable spaces for animal exhibits and zoo visitors. Mark will be best remembered for his awards and his substantial contributions to the Cincinnati and Nashville Zoos, among others. In and out of his career, he was a remarkable landscape architect.
Mark was an avid traveler, gardener, designer, collector, philanthropist, advocate, conservationist, and Joni Mitchell's biggest fan. He was a strong advocate and role model for the LGBTQ community during his decades spent in Cincinnati.
Mark was a generous supporter and volunteer to numerous Milwaukee and Cincinnati charities, especially as they related to AIDS treatment and prevention and wildlife conservation.
In his own words, Mark will miss his many partners, friends and family and asks everyone to cherish their loved ones and thanks everyone for a very special life.
Memorials in Mark's name may be made to the Cincinnati Zoo Foundation. A private service will be held, at Mark's request. Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019