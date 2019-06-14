Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Mark Pace
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Ault Park
1949 - 2019
- - Mark was a friend to everyone, devoted husband to Mary Pat Pace for 41 years and loving father to Thomas Bradley Pace and Margot Sullivan Pace. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, friends, and his dogs on Sunday, June 9th at the age of 69. Mark was born in Dallas, Texas but spent most of his life as a Cincinnatian. He is preceeded in death by his father, Clint Pace, mother, June Pace, two brothers, Clint (Skip) Pace, Tom Pace and a sister in law, Kathy Pace. Mark was known for his cooking which involved a lot of meat and potatoes ...not so much for his cleaning up. He was a rare combination of someone who loved life and also had a firm understanding of what was important- the simplicity of living life with those you loved. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, June 17th at 5:00 at Ault Park, followed by a reception. Memorials can be made to Pets in Need, 520 W. Wyoming Ave., 45215 or Pets for Patients, c/o United Fidelity Bank, 411 Ludlow Ave., 45220. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 14, 2019
