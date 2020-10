Mark R. BrickwegMark R. Brickweg, Retired Lieutenant/Paramedic, Cincinnati Fire Department with 33 years of service, died October 12, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecelia Church, 3105 Madison Rd., Oakley, on Friday October 16th at 11 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Fire Museum or the Animal Rescue of your choice. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. For the complete obituary please go to www.tpwhite.com