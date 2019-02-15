Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Interment
Following Services
Burlington Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark R. Poole


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mark R. Poole Obituary
Mark R. Poole

Burlington - Mark R. Poole, 62 of Burlington, KY passed away on February 11, 2019. He had worked at Levi and Leugers Furniture. He was preceded in death by his father Michael Augustine Poole. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Cress Poole; son Charles Raymond Poole; mother Elizabeth Boitman Poole; siblings Rosemary Diamond, Mildred Brookover, Michelle Garrison, Mike Poole, Martin Poole, Gerrianne Poole, Jean Krzywonos, Joan Baumgartner, Mary Jo Peak, Tony Poole, Margie Biedenbender, Timmy Poole, Jenny Phipps and Chris Poole. A visitation will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment will follow in Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.