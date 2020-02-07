|
Mark Robert Beckman
Cincinnati - Mark Robert Beckman passed away on Wednesday, February 5th at the age of 85. Mark was a devoted husband to Eileen (nee Grathwohl) for 63 years, a loving father of Barbara Beckman, Stephen (Wendy) Beckman, Mary Kay (Bernie) Calonge, Philip (Barb) Beckman and Anne (Craig) Wrobel and a dear cousin of Ann Grabiel. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mark graduated from St. Xavier High School and The University of Notre Dame. After graduating, he served in the US Air Force before pursuing a career in business which culminated in a pension administration firm where he and Eileen worked together until their retirement. In retirement he enjoyed traveling, photography and volunteering for The Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired. Mark was a family man to emulate, a man of the utmost integrity and with a tremendous faith in God. Visitation will be on Monday February 10, 2020 at Nativity Church, 5936 Ridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45213 from 9 am until 10:30 Mass of Christian Burial followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired or Council on Child Abuse would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020