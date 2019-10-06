|
|
Mark S. Kelley
- - Mark S. Kelley, born in Cincinnati, OH and current resident of Oak Park, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 52.
Mark was the beloved husband of Cathy Kelley, nee Kroner; Loving father of Aiden, Evelyn and Ian Kelley; Cherished son of Jane and the late Dr. William Kelley and son-in-law of Ann and Louis Kroner; Dearest brother of Jenny (Tom), Amy, Kim, Chris, and Cynthia (Jeff) and brother-in-law to the Kroner Family; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, October 11, 2019 for a Memorial Visitation 9:00AM until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30AM at Guardian Angel Church, 6531 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the wonderful JourneyCare Hospice, at journeycare.org, or to The Les Turner ALS Foundation, at lesturnerals.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019