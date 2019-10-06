Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angel Church
6531 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angel Church
6531 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark S. Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark S. Kelley Obituary
Mark S. Kelley

- - Mark S. Kelley, born in Cincinnati, OH and current resident of Oak Park, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 52.

Mark was the beloved husband of Cathy Kelley, nee Kroner; Loving father of Aiden, Evelyn and Ian Kelley; Cherished son of Jane and the late Dr. William Kelley and son-in-law of Ann and Louis Kroner; Dearest brother of Jenny (Tom), Amy, Kim, Chris, and Cynthia (Jeff) and brother-in-law to the Kroner Family; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, October 11, 2019 for a Memorial Visitation 9:00AM until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30AM at Guardian Angel Church, 6531 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the wonderful JourneyCare Hospice, at journeycare.org, or to The Les Turner ALS Foundation, at lesturnerals.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.