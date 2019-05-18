|
Mark Stange
Cincinnati - Mark Victor Stange, age 55, passed away on May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy Jeffery Stange and dear brother of Mary (Tim Howley) Stange. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good, 2620 Erie Ave. Cin. OH 45208 and Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Peter In Chains, 325 Eight St. W, Cin. OH 45202. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the St. Xavier High School Mathematics Department. Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 18, 2019