Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Tombragel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Tombragel

Add a Memory
Mark Tombragel Obituary
Mark Tombragel

Cincinnati - Tombragel, Mark Alan, devoted husband of Mary Beth (nee Funk) Tombragel, loving father of Ruth (Eric) Anderson, Rebecca Tombragel, Julie (Dan) Conners, grandfather of Abbie, Kirby, Casey, Cody, Noah, Nodia, Elizabeth, and Allison. Son of the late Paul and Pearl Tombragel. Passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5 PM until time of blessing at 7PM, at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-2597.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -