Mark X. Davis

Mark X. Davis

Mark X. Davis beloved son of Letta (nee Schneider) and the late Thomas Davis, dear brother of Vicki (Craig) Haught, Thomas Davis, Bruce (Yvonne) Davis, Gregg (Donna) Davis, Dave (Maggie Smith) Davis, and Rob (Sarah) Davis, also survived by cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Died Dec. 26, 2019 in Carrollton, TX, formerly of Anderson Twp. Age 61 years. Service Private. Memorials to City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Ave., Cincinnati, 45214. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
