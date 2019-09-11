|
|
Mark Zigoris
Blue Ash - Mark Zigoris, D.D.S., leaves behind his faithful wife of 40 years, Irene (nee Mastroyin), three children Dean Zigoris (Maryann), Alexia Zigoris and Philip Zigoris (Julie), five grandchildren, Nicholas, Aidan, Lydia, Ilona and Vivienne, and a sister Helen Valavanis of California and many nieces and nephews, and a long list of great friends and acquaintances. He was preceded in death by his parents Constantine and Madgalene Zigoris, his sister Bess Stanos and son Andre. Dr. Zigoris practiced periodontics in Montgomery, Ohio for over 30 years and was a professor of dentistry at University of Louisville for 25 years. He also taught and practiced in Saudi Arabia. He was a lifelong member of the AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) and served in many roles at the local, district and national levels. He was a founding member of Dental Care Plus and volunteered at Price Hill Dental Clinic for the past 10 years. He was a long-time docent at the Natural History Museum at Union Terminal. His love for travel and music took him all over the world and Mark had a special way of connecting with everyone he met at home and abroad. He always took the time to help others and was a source of joy and positivity through good times and bad. Visitation Saturday, September 14 at the Gilligan Funeral Home on Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, from 4:30 - 7:00 PM. Donations can be made to the Mark Zigoris Memorial Fund at any 5/3 Bank. Online condolences may be expressed on Mark's facebook page, Facebook.com/mark.zigoris.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019