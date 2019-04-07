|
|
Marlene Ann Drake
Cincinnati - Beloved daughter of the late Herbert and Lucille Elizabeth Drake (nee Reimer). Dear friend of Lorraine Hack. Marlene was a nursing professional for 50 years including Director of The School of Nursing at Jewish Hospital, licensed Nursing Home Administrator and Director of Nursing at Twin Towers, Westover Retirement Community in Hamilton, from which she retired in 2010. She was a graduate of Ohio State University and played alto sax in the "Greatest Band in All the Land" and got to be the dot in the "i" numerous times. She received her Masters in Nursing and Education from the University of Cincinnati, was an extremely accomplished seamstress, a master bridge player and an avid dog lover. Marlene passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at age 78. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224 Wednesday from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019