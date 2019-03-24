|
Marlene Averbeck
Westwood - Marlene Averbeck (nee Taulbee) beloved wife of the late Thomas L Averbeck, loving mother of Thomas Averbeck, Christine (Dennis) Hock, Carol (Michael) Groh, Mary Thompson, Dave (Lynne) Averbeck, Debbie (Chris) Keller, Bob Averbeck and Diane (Jeff) Makin, devoted grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 8, sister of Sue (late Mike) Tragesser, Rosie Taulbee and Bill (Margo) Taulbee. Sister-in-law of Sr Mary Lou Averbeck, RSM. Marlene is the former Lay Director of Cursillo and the former Chairperson of the Archdiocese Pastoral Council. While a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, she served as the RCIA Coordinator and served on the parish office staff, member of St Dominic Parish. Died, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 age 84. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Tuesday, 5 PM to 8 PM. Please meet us for the funeral Mass, Wednesday, 10 AM, St Dominic Church. Burial to follow in New St Joseph Cemetery . In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the . Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019