Cincinnati - Marlene E. Frank nee Goldstein age 87, passed away February 17, 2020, beloved wife of Walter Frank for 53 years, devoted mother of Richard (K.C.) Levey of Orlando, Fl, Cheri (Rob) Schmidt and the late Stuart Levey, dear sister of the late Harriet Fischer, loving grandmother of Evan and Madeline Levey, Allison (Drew) Sugarman, Kelsey (Greg) Reed and Taylor Frank-Hall, great grandmother of Remingtyn Reed and Raelyn Springer. Memorial services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cinti., OH, Sunday, February 23, 1 P.M. No Flowers in lieu of flowers, memorial contribution to the Assistance League of Cinti., Hillel of Miami University or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020