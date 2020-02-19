Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Frank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene E. Frank


1933 - 2020
Marlene E. Frank Obituary
Marlene E. Frank

Cincinnati - Marlene E. Frank nee Goldstein age 87, passed away February 17, 2020, beloved wife of Walter Frank for 53 years, devoted mother of Richard (K.C.) Levey of Orlando, Fl, Cheri (Rob) Schmidt and the late Stuart Levey, dear sister of the late Harriet Fischer, loving grandmother of Evan and Madeline Levey, Allison (Drew) Sugarman, Kelsey (Greg) Reed and Taylor Frank-Hall, great grandmother of Remingtyn Reed and Raelyn Springer. Memorial services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cinti., OH, Sunday, February 23, 1 P.M. No Flowers in lieu of flowers, memorial contribution to the Assistance League of Cinti., Hillel of Miami University or .

Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
