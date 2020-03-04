|
|
Marlene E. Jones
Lakeside Park - Marlene E. Jones passed away Monday February 24, 2020 at Madonna Manor Care Center. Born October 2, 1936 in Swansea, Wales lived ther as a child during WWII surviving bombings and destruction. She moved to Covington, Kentucky with her Mom when she was 12. They lived with her sister Eileen who was a war bride. Marlene attended Holmes High School and to this day still has a strong bond with many of her classmates. She married Harold Jones in August of 1955 and their first child Melinda was born in May 1956. They then had a son David in March 1961. Marlene was active in her community. She became a grandmother and was very active in her grandchildren's activities. She never missed a soccer game, basketball game, or softball game. Marlene enjoyed piano concerts and plays. She was known as the cookie grandma and always had scrungie hair ties to match the teams uniforms. She also enjoyed crafting. Marlene was very proud to be as American and became a citizen in 1957. Rest in peace Marlene, you will be greatly missed. Love you your family. Visitation will be Saturday March 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Service will follow at 5:00 pm. Memorial donations can be made to: 2808 S. Sheridan Rd. Tulsa, OK 74129 or 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2020