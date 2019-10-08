Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
6543 Miami Ave.
Madeira, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
6543 Miami Ave.
Madeira, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Ney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Ney

Add a Memory
Marlene Ney Obituary
Marlene Ney

Cincinnati - Marlene H. (Nee Niklas), beloved wife of the late Arthur M. Ney, Jr., cherished mother of Timothy (Julie) Ney, Peter Ney, Noreen (Thomas) Lundberg, Laura (John) Rives and Katherine (Steven) Weislogel, devoted grandmother of Rita, Rachel, Kristen, Aaron, Thomas, Madeline, Luke, Sara, Niklas, Andrew and Peter. Marlene considered her family paramount in her life, pets notwithstanding. She was a camp counselor at Ft. Scott camps, where she met her husband, Arthur. With many of her friendships spanning 60-70 years, devotion to her friends was important, often throwing fantastic parties and cooking wonderful food. Marlene loved to discuss politics and was an avid reader. She was a worldly traveler and found that the beach, particularly Hilton Head, was her destination of choice. She passed away on Saturday, October 5th at the age of 86. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11th from 12 Noon until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 1PM at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 6543 Miami Ave. (45243) Madeira. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, donations may be directed to Down's Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Ave. (45212) or The , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 (45203). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now