Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
1750 Chase Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
1750 Chase Avenue
Cincinnati - Marlene Rose Toelke (nee Mohr), beloved wife of the late Donald L. Toelke Sr. Devoted mother of Donald Toelke Jr., Stephen Toelke and Margaret "Peggy" (Robert) Gleason. Loving grandmother of John Gleason and Caroline (Ian) Lyons. Dear sister of Margaret Ann (Michael) Contadino. Marlene passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 77. Visitation at St. Boniface Church, 1750 Chase Avenue on Monday (March 25) from 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to - East, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
