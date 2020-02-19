Resources
Marlin D. Terrell


1941 - 2020
Marlin D. Terrell Obituary
Cincinnati - Passed away on February 10, 2020. Born To Woodrow and Geneva Terrell. Preceding him in death is his beloved wife Lorraine Mary Terrell and brothers Robert and Richard Terrell. He is survived by his brother David (Pam) Terrell; sons Gregg (Patty) and Jeff (Donna). Marlin also leaves behind to cherish his memory 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. Condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
