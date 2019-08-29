Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Services
Marquerite Frommeyer Obituary
Marquerite Frommeyer

Cincinnati - Frommeyer, Marguerite."Margie" (nee Mellott) devoted wife of the late Robert "Bob" Frommeyer, loving mother of Bob (Christie), Tim (Maria), Rick (Sara) Frommeyer, Kathy (Kent) Schrag, Patty (Mike) Trotta, cherished grandmother of Mckenzie, Taylor, Anthony, Camille, Timothy Charles, Colette, Daniel, Aidan, Renee Frommeyer, Allison, Rob, Sydney Stewart, Cecelia Shrag, Michael, Matthew, Maxwell, Mitchell Trotta, great grandmother of Finnegan and Charlie. Dear sister of the late Mary Jo (Don, living) Schaeper and Donald (Judy, living) Mellott Sr. Margie had a Master of Science and Social Welfare degree from the University of Cincinnati, was a Licensed Independent Social Worker, and a Licensed Professional Counselor. She led the Epilepsy Alliance Ohio as its Executive Director for 27 years, where she provided visionary leadership both locally and nationally. She was a devout catholic involved in protecting and supporting those in need, including the unborn. Margie died on August 25, 2019 at the age of 77. Visitation Monday, September 2, 2019, 9:30 AM until mass at 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. The celebration of Margie's life will continue at Victory's Convocation Center immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Epilepsy Alliance Ohio, 895 Central Ave, suite 500, Cincinnati, OH 45202.www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
