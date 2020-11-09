Marsha Kiefer
Wilder - Marsha M. Kiefer, age 78, of Wilder, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Edward Charles Kiefer, Jr. (Lisa) and Tracy Lynn Glassmeyer (Dan); siblings, Ronald Barnes, Gary Barnes (Mary Beth), Midge Huffman (George); grandchildren, Luke and Katie Glassmeyer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marsha was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Charles Kiefer, Sr.; parents, Melvin Senger and Mary Jean Barnes; siblings, Sharon Kyle, Jan and Karen Senger, Terry Senger, Dennis and David Senger and grandson, Kevin Glassmeyer. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 6:00 PM until the Funeral Service begins at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial donations to be directed to S.A.A.P. (58 Martha Layne Collins Blvd, Cold Spring, KY 41076). Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com