Martha Alexander
Covington - Martha Alexander, 98, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Rosedale Green Care Center. Martha loved the outdoors, especially gardening and hiking. She was an alumna of Ohio State University and always maintained her love of learning. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Alexander (2008) and son, Scott Alexander (2001). Survivors include her sons, Joe (Sheila) Alexander of Middletown, MD, Charles (Jenny) Alexander of Columbus, OH; daughter, Sue (Tom) Vergamini of Crescent Springs, KY; daughter-in-law, Terry Alexander of Oroville, CA; 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Visitation is on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment is on Monday, May13, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Greenlawn Cemetery, 643 Easter Avenue, Chillicothe, OH 45601. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of donor's choice. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2019