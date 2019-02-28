Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Martha Ann Dryden Obituary
Martha Ann Dryden

Florence - 72, of Florence, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Marti was a member of Mothers of Special Children, Rosie Red Organization, Mt Carmel Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family whom she adored. She is survived by her children Sarah (James) Ernest and Josh (Kelley) Dryden; grandson Owen Ernest; sister Sandra Thorton; best friends Nancy McNeal, Cathy Dryden and Jonada McNeal; brothers in law Chuck and John Dryden and Terry Beal; cousin Ginny Luck; god child BJ Kennedy; many extended family and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 12:30pm. Marti will be laid to rest next to her husband Mark who passed in 2017, in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com Memorials suggested to www.prunebelly.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
