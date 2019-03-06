Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
Martha Ann Edmonds Nee Sanders Obituary
Martha Ann Edmonds, nee Sanders

Covington - Martha Ann Edmonds, nee Sanders, 94, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at The Pavilion at Kenton in Covington, Kentucky. She was a Homemaker and a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Martha was also a member of the Irish Rovers and the Homemaker's Club. Preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Edmonds, Sr. and her daughter, Jennie Edmonds. Survived by sons, Alexander B. (Lisa) Edmonds, Jr. and Andrew Edmonds; daughters, Martha Ann (Bill) Snider, Cheryl Golden, Alexis (John) Kaplan, Debbie (Wally) Childers, and Candy Cox; brother, A. Dewey (Dorothy) Sanders; 18 grandchildren; numerous great & great-great grandchildren; and many other family members & friends. Visitation 11 AM until funeral service at 1 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 - all at Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Interment at Forest Lawn. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memorials to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Road, Covington, KY 41015. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
