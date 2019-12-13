Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Martha Anna Blackwell Obituary
Martha Anna Blackwell

North College Hill - BLACKWELL

Martha Anna (nee Peck); Beloved wife of the late Dean Hasson and the late Howard Blackwell; Devoted mother of Jerry D. (Susan) Hasson, Judy (Ted) Krueger, Betty (Paul) Drewes, Thomas (Elizabeth) Blackwell and Donald Blackwell; Dear grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Sarah Peck; Sister of the late Harry Peck, George Peck, Edward Smith, Clista Peck and Ralph Peck; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the age of 91; Resident of North College Hill; Martha enjoyed playing bingo and going bowling; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM followed by burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to ; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
