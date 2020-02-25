|
|
Martha Beach
Milford - Martha A. Beach (nee Innis) beloved wife of late Russell Beach, devoted mother of Marla (Carl) Porter, Tom (Elizabeth) Beach, and David Beach, loving grandmother of Christopher (Abby) Beach, great grandmother of James Beach, sister-in-law to Verlah Crowder passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 at age 89. Martha grew up in Monterey Ohio, helping her parents (Ohmer and Leontine Innis) run a small general store. She graduated from Wilmington College and taught elementary school at Milford and Williamsburg where she met and married Russell. The couple raised their children in Milford, Mt. Washington and eventually on a parcel of the Innis farm, north of Williamsburg, where they lived for 44 years. Martha moved to Milford following Russell's death in 2016. Friends may call @ Evans Funeral Home - Milford, Friday Feb. 28 from 6 - 8 PM; funeral to be held Sat Feb. 29, 2020 @ 10 AM. Burial to follow service @ Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford. Memorial donations can be made to the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church or to the Ruth Lyons Children Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020