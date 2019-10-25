|
Martha Crane (nee Wasmer)
Cincinnati - Age 76, Passed away peacefully October 23, 2019. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati. She was a world traveler, lover of fine art, tennis, bridge and driving. Daughter of the late Frieda and Clarence Wasmer. Loving and devoted mother of Orville "Chip" W. Crane III, Andrew W. Crane and Jonathan H. Crane (Katie). Loving grandmother of Jacob, Olivia and Lily Crane. Survived by her sister June Herschede (Frank). Private service for immediate family, followed by interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019