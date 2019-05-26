|
|
Martha "Marti" Hall
Cincinnati - Marti Hall (nee Derryberry), 73, passed away May 22, 2019. Devoted wife of Christopher M. Hall for 50 years. Loving mother of Adam C. Hall (Lauren). Dear sister of Jon P. Derryberry (Roxy Whisner). Beloved sister-in-law of Mike Hall (Sue Wakefield), Steve Hall (Kathy Raftery), Bruce Hall (Ted Marriott) and Pat Gutelius (Dan). Cherished aunt of Mike Derryberry, Kelly (Mark Allen) and Megan (Joshua Bishop). Great aunt of Trey and Zach Allen and Alexander Bishop. Survived by beloved aunts Dorothy Hall Lane and Barb Lane Hall. Uncles Jerry McDaniel and Ron McDaniel. Cherished cousins Della Stutler and Dorothy and Marion Rice of Commiskey, IN. Dearest friend Felicia Bousquet (Warren). Beloved Condrone family of Philadelphia. Many wonderful cousins and treasured friends. She is preceded in death by parents Sam W. and Maralyn Derryberry. Marti graduated from Norwood High School and attended Miami University, Oxford. She had a fun and diverse work career including the Chicago management consulting firm Frederick Chusid & Co. She was a secretary and assistant to Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra general manager Steven Monder and Cincinnati Pops conductor Erich Kunzel. She loved music and singing. Played the piano and guitar all her life and sang with Cincinnati's Musical Sacra chorus in its early years. Family will receive friends on June 1, 2019 at Norman Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery, beginning from 1pm until time of service at 2pm. Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, 2301 Indian Mound Ave. Norwood, OH 45212 or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019