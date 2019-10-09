|
|
Martha Helen Scroggins
Taylor Mill - Martha Helen Scroggins, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 7, 2019. Martha was born April 13, 1932 in Covington and worked for over 40 years for the Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company. She was a long time and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, Latonia.
She is survived by her siblings Fred Scroggins (Nancy) and Dorothy Goodrich (Howard) and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was member of Homemakers Club, ambassador at CVG Airport, volunteered at Calvary Christian School and was active with the seniors in Taylor Mill.
Visitation will be 11:00 - 12:00 PM Friday, October 11th at Calvary Baptist Church, with the funeral service immediately following. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Calvary Christian School, c/o Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St., Covington, KY. Stanley Funeral Homes handling all arrangements. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019