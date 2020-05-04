Martha J. Hahn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha J. Hahn

Green Twp. - HAHN, Martha J. (nee Hirlinger) Beloved wife of the late Raymond O. Hahn; Devoted step mother of Reginald (Charlotte) Hahn, Sandra (the late Michael) Laney, Roberta (Thomas) Casey, Barbara (Bud) Keifer and the late Ronald Hahn; also survived by numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren; Dear aunt of Leonard T. (Jan) Hirlinger III, Michael (Mary) Hirlinger, Steven (Heather) Hirlinger; Cousin of Daniel (Micki) Pohlar, John (Bobbie) Backus, Sally (Juels) Carlson Patricia (Terry) Greene, Judy (Steven) Miller and the late Jane (Norbert) Weber; Sister to the late Leonard T. (Carol) Hirlinger Jr.; Also survived by many cousins; Passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 92; Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020; If so desired, donations may be sent to the Neediest Kids of All 312 Elm St #20, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or the Shriners Hospital for Children 3229 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229; A live webcast link is available on Marthas' obituary page at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved