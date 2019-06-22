Services
Martha Jane Bates


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Martha Jane Bates Obituary
Martha Jane Bates, 68, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky from complications of dementia. She was born in Dallas, Texas on July 13, 1950 to the late Earl Bates, Sr. and Marge Bates. Jane grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio area and worked as a children's librarian at both Cleveland and Lakewood public libraries. She then spent many years as a beloved nanny to families in Cleveland and Cincinnati. Survivors include her siblings Earl Bates, Jr., Mark Bates, and Carol Bates. Services will be private. If you wish to honor Jane's memory, please consider a donation to your local public library. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Martha Jane and the Bates family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 22, 2019
