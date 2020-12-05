Martha Jane Peake Dermody
Louisville - 84, of Louisville, passed away at home Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The family was fortunate enough to have Martha at home for a week, after having been in a nursing home. Her husband, children and grandchildren cared for her during her final days.
Bob and Martha married in Louisville in 1958 where their family began. They lived in Cincinnati from 1966-1976 where they developed many new and lifelong friendships.
Martha took up knitting after her first grandchild was born and went on to lovingly craft blankets for all of her grandchildren. Martha was a faithful member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents Edward and Sophronia Peake, and a sister, Frances Montgomery.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Edward Dermody, Sr.; sons Robert Dermody, Jr., William Dermody and David Dermody (Janie); daughters Becky Phillips (Tom), and Maureen Ratterman (Blaine); her fourteen grandchildren; Jorgie, Paidin, Padraic, Declan, Kelly, Erin, Meghan (Campbell Weyland), Michael and Brian Dermody, Katie Davis (Josh), Darby Parker (Will), Mallory Anderson (Robbie), Teagan and Daelen Ratterman and her sister, Thelma Elder.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11:00am, with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr, 40222 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Louisville, KY. The family is requesting that all in attendance follow CDC guidelines for everyone's safety. Ratterman Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the tremendous care and compassion Hosparus provided, especially her nurse Michelle McCoy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus or The American Heart Association
in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.Ratterman.com
.