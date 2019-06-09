|
Martha Jean Silver
West Chester - Beloved wife of David "Toby" Silver for 62 years. Devoted mother of Carol Silver and Holly (Bill) Berckman. Aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her siblings; Melvin Dunn, James Earl Dunn, Carl Dunn, Wanda Stewart, Ruthie Bartram, Patricia Harmon, and Adehlia Northern. Martha trusted Jesus as her personal savior at a young age and faithfully served the Lord her whole life and is resting now at home in Heaven. Departed on June 7, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11th from 10:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, Evendale. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. If desired, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019