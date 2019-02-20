Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
3425 Harrison Ave
Cheviot, OH 45211
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
3425 Harrison Ave
Cheviot, OH 45211
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
3425 Harrison Ave
Cheviot, OH 45211
Lancaster, KY - (nee Johnson) oldest child of the late Inez M. & Aaron F. Johnson, beloved wife of the late Harold Lee Witt, loving mother to the late Michael D (Xavier) Witt, grandmother to Andrea. Dear sister of the late Hazel Mae (Bill) Witt, Wayne (Michelle), Cecil E. (Sherry). Many Nieces & nephews who loved her dearly. Passed away February 14, 2019. Friends may visit at Vitt, Stermer and Anderson 3425 Harrison Ave. Friday 10 AM until time of service at 12 PM. www.vittstermeransderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
