Martha Jo Davis
Crestview Hills - Martha Turner Davis entered the kingdom of heaven on June 26, 2020. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Ellis Turner, her special aunt Kathryn Dunn, and two brothers, Lamar and Donald Turner. Martha leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years, Clint Davis; her children Kathryn Saltz (Bryan), Michael Davis and Kristina Mackenzie (Craig); Five grandchildren, Emily Bradley (Michael), Katie Saltz (Matthew Downs), John Saltz, Sydney Mackenzie and Davis Mackenzie; and four great-children, James Saltz and Cecelia, Ezra and Gwendolyn Downs. Martha was born in Lakeland, Florida in 1939. She received a bachelor's degree from Northern Kentucky University and a Masters in Social Work from the University of Kentucky, ultimately becoming a hospice social worker with Saint Elizabeth Hospital. A long-time member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church, Martha was active in community service and social activism. She served as the volunteer coordinator for the Women's Crisis Center, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and the Covington Community Center, provided home health care for HIV/AID patients, worked to register African-American voters during the Civil Rights Movement, and many other acts of positive change for the world. Martha truly embodied the belief that service to others is the rent you pay for your room on earth. Her passion for helping others extended to her loving family, her many friends, acquaintances and strangers alike. She found joy in cooking, crafting, throwing fantastic theme parties and any other creative endeavor she could find. She had an innate ability to make those around her feel loved and spread God's word through her actions. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeside Presbyterian Church or The Women's Crisis Center of Covington. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Online guestbook at www.middendorfbullock.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.