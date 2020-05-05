Martha Jones
Martha Jones

Erlanger - Martha Ann Jones, 85, of Erlanger, passed away Monday May 4, 2020 from complications from Covid-19 Coronavirus and Alzheimer's. She was a member of St. Henry Church and was a retired school teacher at St. Henry Elementary School. Martha enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Arthur T. Jones, and parents, Harry and Mary Tillman Hollman. Survivors include, son, Daniel R. (Lida) Jones; daughter, Sally Ann (Dr. Robert F.) Otte; grandchildren, David, Stephen, Nicholas and Danielle; great grandchildren; Jadyn, Brayden and Zander; brother, Dan (Sherri) Hollman. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus the services will be private. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to St. Henry Elementary School, 3825 Dixie Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41011. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
