Colerain Twp. - Martha L. Burwell (nee Schuessler), beloved wife of the late Roy Burwell. Devoted mother of Jim (Bev) Burwell, Mike (Peggy) Burwell and Rob (Pam) Burwell. Loving grandmother of Lindsay, Steve, Dan, Nicole, Megan and Emily. Great grandmother of Evelyn, Lane, Liam, Bridge, Violet, Max and Josie. Dear sister of Janet Huelsman. Sister-in-law of Dee Schuessler. Martha passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or St. Ann Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
