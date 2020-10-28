1/1
Martha L. Stahl
Martha L. Stahl

Reading - Martha Louise Stahl (nee Nierman) passed on October 26, 2020, age 81. Loving mother of John (Susan) Stahl, Lisa, Jaylyn (Howard) Wieland, and Marti (Dwayne) Mills. Dear sister to Estelle (Sissie) and late brothers Danny (Bernadette) and Larry (Emma Lou). Dear aunt to Renee (Michael) Kreeger, April (Mike) Gutbier, and Sandy. Visitation is Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd with Funeral Service at 2 pm. Donations can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church - Organ Fund for repair of their pipe organ built in 1897 by Martha's great uncle Edward Grimm. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
