Martha Leonard
Cincinnati - Martha Leonard (nee Moser), age 88, was called to heaven on July 16, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Cherished mother of William Leonard, Timothy Leonard, and Danny Leonard, dear sister of Claire Mountel of Fayetteville, NC, Mary Virginia Horgan of Ft. Mitchell, KY and the late Anne Flannery of Covington, KY. She attended the Villa Madonna Academy in Villa Hills, KY, as well as a student at the Art Academy several times over the years. Martha's belief in God and her appreciation for the arts and culture carried her well. Her humor will certainly be missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10AM at St. Rose Catholic Church, 2501 Riverside Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45202. Memorial donations may be directed to the Parish Kitchen, 141 W Pike St. Covington, KY 41011. www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 25 to July 26, 2019