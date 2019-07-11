|
|
Martha M. Henzerling
Alexandria - Martha M. Henzerling (nee Edwards), 77, of Alexandria, KY passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. Martha was born October 28, 1942 in Covington, KY to her late parents, Julius and Adele (Sipe) Edwards. She was a former employee of Basic Trust Child Development Center of Alexandria, KY. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy "Tubby" Edwards and Jim Edwards. She is survived by her husband, Garry Henzerling; four daughters: Karma (David) Hopper, Cindy Allmoslecher, Regina Heringer and Ashley Henzerling; brother, Billy (Jean) Edwards; three grandsons: Brian, Andrew and Devin Allmoslecher; two great-grandsons, Jackson and Heath Allmoslecher; sister-in-law, Florence Edwards. Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. A Celebration of Life will follow interment at the VFW in Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 11, 2019