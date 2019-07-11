Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Henzerling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha M. Henzerling


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Martha M. Henzerling Obituary
Martha M. Henzerling

Alexandria - Martha M. Henzerling (nee Edwards), 77, of Alexandria, KY passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. Martha was born October 28, 1942 in Covington, KY to her late parents, Julius and Adele (Sipe) Edwards. She was a former employee of Basic Trust Child Development Center of Alexandria, KY. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy "Tubby" Edwards and Jim Edwards. She is survived by her husband, Garry Henzerling; four daughters: Karma (David) Hopper, Cindy Allmoslecher, Regina Heringer and Ashley Henzerling; brother, Billy (Jean) Edwards; three grandsons: Brian, Andrew and Devin Allmoslecher; two great-grandsons, Jackson and Heath Allmoslecher; sister-in-law, Florence Edwards. Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. A Celebration of Life will follow interment at the VFW in Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now