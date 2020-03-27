Resources
Martha M. Roser

Martha M. Roser Obituary
Martha M Roser

Cincinnati - Martha M. Roser passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on March 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Roser. Cherished mother of Barbara, Kirk (Gayle), Kris (Susan Patton), and Amy (Andrew). Loving grandmother of Samantha Brent and Steven Topper. Great-grandmother of Elise, Kayla, and Avalee Brent. She will be dearly missed. Funeral Services to be streamed Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11AM with private burial to follow. To view the stream, please visit http://www.springgrove.org/obituary.aspx?id=5038. Martha's final resting place will be alongside her beloved husband at Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
